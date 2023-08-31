Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

