Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. 1,088,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,168. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.