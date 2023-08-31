HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 9,906,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

