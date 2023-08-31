Wells Fargo & Company Raises Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $7.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

