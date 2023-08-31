Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,290. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $37,192,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,170,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.