Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

