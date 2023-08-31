Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 2,456,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

