Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIHL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

