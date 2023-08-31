Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their hold rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLK. BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.
Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 15.1 %
Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
