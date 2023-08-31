Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their hold rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLK. BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 15.1 %

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

OTLK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,995,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

