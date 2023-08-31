Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 8,109 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,568,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 3,290.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after acquiring an additional 932,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. 1,404,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,479. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

