Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $794,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 354,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,279. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.48. The company had a trading volume of 800,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

