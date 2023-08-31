Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.82.

DLTR traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

