Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 2,472,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,614. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

