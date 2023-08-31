Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

GRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

GRCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 150,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $223.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

