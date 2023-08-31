Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 4,477,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,630. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

