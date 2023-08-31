Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $105.72. 58,716,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,625,387. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,326.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.