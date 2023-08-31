Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

