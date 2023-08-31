Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 892 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 903,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,394. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

