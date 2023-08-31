Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $133.47. 2,606,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

