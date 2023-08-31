Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 8,648 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $241,456,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,580. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.