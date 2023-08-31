Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.42.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $549.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,654. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

