Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,881,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.