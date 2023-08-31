Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

ADI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,889. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

