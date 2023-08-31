NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $101.71. 6,884,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

