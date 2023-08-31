Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Target stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,618. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.