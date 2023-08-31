Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $831,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 185.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.51. 2,129,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,283. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

