Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,085. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

