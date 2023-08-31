Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,220,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

PRU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. 1,986,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,675. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.