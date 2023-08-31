Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,224. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

