Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 7,120,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

