Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

INTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 46,842,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,935,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.