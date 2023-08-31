Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

