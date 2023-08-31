Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,114,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $751,657,000 after purchasing an additional 443,644 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $742,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 9,298,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

