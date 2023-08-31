SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $483.57. The company had a trading volume of 564,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.81 and its 200-day moving average is $466.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

