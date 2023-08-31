Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $939.70. 418,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $904.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.