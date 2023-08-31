Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.48. 8,719,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,986. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

