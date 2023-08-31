Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

Shares of GENQW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 316,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,665. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

