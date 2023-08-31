Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 808,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

