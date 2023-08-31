330,000 Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPR) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of PPHPR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Profile

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

