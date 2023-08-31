Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 675,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.