Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the period.
Nova Vision Acquisition Trading Up 13.3 %
NOVVR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,164. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nova Vision Acquisition
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.