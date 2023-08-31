Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the period.

Nova Vision Acquisition Trading Up 13.3 %

NOVVR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,164. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

