Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Partners Bancorp worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 4,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,813. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

