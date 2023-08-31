Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Sells A$4,515,000.00 in Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 1,250,000 shares of Evolution Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.61 ($2.33), for a total transaction of A$4,515,000.00 ($2,912,903.23).

Evolution Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Evolution Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

