Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

