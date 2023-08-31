Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.23. 623,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

