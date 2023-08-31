Blair William & Co. IL Has $28.16 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,744 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $28,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,069. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

