Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $230.00 at TD Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.16.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,282,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,348. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.77. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

