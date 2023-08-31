BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 1,787,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,343. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

