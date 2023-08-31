Aviva PLC Sells 187,166 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 187,166 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

INTC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 22,454,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,867,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.