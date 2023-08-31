Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,926 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $237.92. The company had a trading volume of 553,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average of $212.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.